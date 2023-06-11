Trans Man (Bio Woman) Cries After Realizing Life as a Man is Difficult (VIDEO)

A trans man (biological woman) took to social media to tell her followers just how hard life is as a man.

As many online noted, this transgender realized being a man is living life on ‘hard mode.’

“Nobody told me how lonely being a man is,” the transgender said. “I had closer friendships with random women I met in the bathroom I transitioned at clubs because of how open women are than I’ve had in my eight years of transitioning.”

She continued, “Because women are just so much more vulnerable and deep than men.”

The trans individual cried as she realized she had become the ‘cis white man’ that everyone is taught to hate.

“This shit is lonely,” she said.

WATCH: