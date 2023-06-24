Train Plunges Into Yellowstone River in Montana After Bridge Collapses; Hazardous Spill Feared

A train plunged into the Yellowstone River in Montana after a bridge collapsed on Saturday.

According to reports, fuel spilled into the river.

A large federal emergency response is underway after 8 rail cars plunged into the river when the bridge collapsed.

“I’m monitoring the train derailment in Stillwater County, and the state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs,” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said.

Fox News reported:

A train derailment was reported Saturday in Montana near Columbus.

Multiple cars plunged into the Yellowstone River, and the wreck is reportedly leaking fuel into the river, authorities say.

“Currently Stillwater County Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Commissioners, Columbus Fire & Rescue are on scene with Montana Rail Link and other State agencies. Additionally, Stillwater County and Montana Rail Link are coordinating with Federal Response Agencies. We have formally established a unified command and are using the incident command system,” a statement attributed to Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services reads.

“Yellowstone County DES was notified of a train derailment in Stillwater County early this morning. Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River.