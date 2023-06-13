Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Actor Treat Williams, 71

Actor Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont Monday evening.

He was 71.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant and their children, Gill and Elinor.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Vermont State Police provided details of the accident. “The crash occurred at about 4:53 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Pownal, Vermont, attempted to turn left into a parking lot. Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Koss was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.”

Page Six reports:

Williams’ rep, Barry McPherson, first confirmed the news to People Monday night. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” he said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.” “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson added. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams had a prolific Hollywood career that spanned almost 50 years. He first appeared in the movie Deadly Hero in 1975 and most recently in the television show Blue Bloods.

Williams received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the 1979 film “Hair,” and won a Primetime Emmy award in 1996 for his role in “The Late Shift.”