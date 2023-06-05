TRAGIC: Chinese Communist Regime Arrests Hong Kongers for Commemorating Tiananmen Square on Anniversary

Activist Sanmu arrested in Hong Kong, he was trying to perform on the street on June/3 to commemorate 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre

The Chinese Communist Party cracked down on several protesters in Hong Kong over the weekend for commemorating the Tiananmen Square Massacre of 1989.

Commemorating those killed by the regime in Tiananmen Square was a tradition in democratic Hong Kong.  That all changed when the Chinese Communists took over.

This is so sad. The leader of a Hong Kong democracy group that held vigils for decades was arrested by the regime.

More arrests —


Translated: Four arrestees were accused of “incitement” and “misconduct” by the police. Who are they? What have you done?

On the eve of the 34th anniversary of June 4th, some social activists went to Causeway Bay yesterday (June 3rd) to mourn June 4th with fasting and performance art. Arrested on other charges. Government officials have not been.

