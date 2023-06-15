TikTok User’s Viral Rant Shows Trump Supporters Unwavering Despite Indictments and Media Bias: ” The More You Do It, The More We Vote for Trump” (VIDEO)

The repeated indictments against Trump seem to galvanize his followers rather than dissuade them. They view these legal challenges as politically motivated attacks designed to tarnish Trump’s image. Contrarily, they perceive these indictments as a testament to Trump’s refusal to conform to the establishment, further cementing their loyalty.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user tommyharris5230 recently encapsulated a sentiment felt by many Americans: bogus indictments, mainstream media bias, or the actions of those currently in power will not sway their loyalty or their votes.

“The more you indict, the more we vote. The more you indict, the more money we send. We’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You can drum up the dossier. You can drum up indictments. You can do all of that. The more you do it, the more we vote for Trump,” he said.

“So do what you want to – throw us all in jail – indict all of us, we’re still voting for Donald Trump,” he added.

The loyalty isn’t entirely about Trump himself. As tommyharris5230 explained, “It has nothing to do with Donald Trump. It has everything to do with the job that he did when he was [president].”

During President Trump’s tenure, it represented a time of economic prosperity, low gas prices, and international peace.

Tommyharris5230 pointed to a series of controversies surrounding the Biden crime family. He accused him of rampant corruption, citing his involvement in illicit deals and the ostensible enrichment of his family.

He also contended that Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline negatively impacted the economy, leading to a sharp increase in gas prices – a flagrant disregard for the public’s economic well-being.

Tommyharris5230’s commentary also contains election fraud, focusing on the 2020 presidential election results. He said, “if you want to steal the election like you did the last one, go right ahead. We know you stole it.”

Republican Representative McCarthy was not spared in tommyharris5230’s tirade, calling him “worthless,” demonstrating a wider distrust in the current political establishment.

WATCH: