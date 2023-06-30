THOUGHTCRIME: Michigan May Imprison Residents for Years for “Misgendering” or “Threatening” LGBTQ Individuals Under New “Hate Speech” Bill

Calling Dylan Mulvaney a man could soon land you in prison if you are a resident in Democrat-controlled Michigan.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Democrat-controlled Michigan House of Representatives passed a so-called “hate speech” bill, known as HB 4474, which introduces criminal penalties for causing someone to ‘feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened,’ with ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity or expression’ included as protected classes.

Intimidate means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.

People in violation of this proposed law face five years in prison. A $10,000 fine is also possible.

Yes, individuals could spend years in prison for simply hurting a woke leftist’s feelings or “misgendering” them.

Courtesy of the Daily Mail, here are sections of the legislation proving this is real and not Babylon Bee satire.

HB 4474 passed the Michigan House by a 59-50 margin and will now move to the State Senate for further consideration. Considering the Senate is also controlled by Democrats, approval appears inevitable.

According to reports, Far-left Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, one of Biden’s biggest boosters, fully supports this 1984-style legislation and is expected to sign it into law.

The only avenue likely left for Michigan residents once this becomes law is the courts. Based on the 2020 election, redistricting, and several other decisions, Americans know there are no guarantees even with a conservative-leaning court.

Professor Emeritus William Wagner, a constitutional law expert and former federal judge, spoke to the Daily Wire regarding his concerns about the legislation. He said the bill would be used to censor conservatives or any speech counter to the Michigan government’s narrative.

Make no mistake about it. Those advocating for this legislation will wield these policies as a weapon capable of destroying conservative expression or viewpoints grounded in the sacred. One merely needs to look at the scores of cases brought against schools, churches, businesses, and individuals around our country. Proponents use these laws to silence and financially cripple those who dare to adhere to a different viewpoint and oppose their agenda.

Wagner went on to add that the bill determines what is criminal “after the action,” making a mockery of the Constitution’s due process clause.