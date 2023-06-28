There Are Now More Migrants Than Americans in NYC Homeless Shelters For the First Time Ever

New York City officials have announced that there are now more migrants than homeless Americans in the city’s shelter system.

Over 100,000 people use the shelters, and more than 50,000 are migrants.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said that the number of migrants flooding the system is “unsustainable.”

“You see from today’s numbers that we have reached a tipping point,” Williams-Isom said. “We now have more asylum seekers in our care than longtime New Yorkers … who were in our existing DHS system.”

“We all are facing a humanitarian crisis right here in the five boroughs,” Williams-Isom continued.

The city is so overwhelmed that Williams-Isom is calling for federal financial aid and assistance to handle the influx.

The Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services said that since Spring 2022, over 81,200 migrants seeking asylum have entered New York City’s intake system. An additional 2,500 entered the system just last week.

Fox News reports, “Over the course of the crisis, the city has opened 176 sites and 12 Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to support the wave of migrants.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams suggested housing migrants in private homes in the city.

WATCH THE BRIEFING HERE: