Democrat Texas Sheriff Recommends Criminal Charges After Completing Investigation Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard



Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar in September opened a criminal investigation into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ operation sending illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.



Illegal aliens arrive to Martha’s Vineyard in Sept 2022

More than 5 million illegals have poured over the border since Joe Biden was sworn into office.

The Biden Regime has been flying and busing illegals all over the US in the dead of the night during a pandemic.

More than 50 illegals were found dead in a trailer in San Antonio because of Joe Biden’s open border policies, but the real crime is DeSantis sending a few dozen aliens to a sanctuary city that proudly declared they welcome all migrants.

When DeSantis flies 50 illegals to a liberal haven, all hell breaks loose and it’s a criminal matter.

Salazar said the illegals were ‘lured’ to Martha’s Vineyard ‘under false pretenses,’ and recommended criminal charges to the Bexar County District Attorney.

Salazar is a radical Democrat.

Sheriff Salazar recommended felony and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint over the migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Miami Herald.

“The case filed includes both felony and misdemeanor charges of Unlawful Restraint,” according to the Sheriff’s statement to the Miami Herald. “At this time, the case is being reviewed by the DA’s office. Once an update is available, it will be provided to the public.”

The Bexar District Attorney will decide whether to bring charges.