Supervising Detective in Bragg’s Case Against Trump Suspended For Ties to Michael Cohen

A supervising detective in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case against President Trump has been suspended for his ties to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Jeremy Rosenberg, a detective who investigated financial crimes for Bragg’s office, was suspended for his contact with Cohen, The New York Post reported.

Michael Cohen turned on Trump and testified against the former president to the grand jury.

It is unclear if Jeremy Rosenberg’s suspension will have an impact on the case against Trump.

The New York Post reported:

A supervising detective involved in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Donald Trump prosecution has been suspended for his contact with the former president’s ex-lawyer and bitter adversary Michael Cohen, law enforcement sources told The Post. Jeremy Rosenberg, who investigates financial crimes for Bragg, had his gun removed recently for his interactions with Cohen, the sources claimed. “The office is conducting a review of an investigator’s compliance with internal office protocols,” a Bragg spokeswoman said. A law enforcement source said Bragg’s office is looking at how Rosenberg shared communications about Cohen with the office. Cohen’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis said: “The interactions between Mr. Rosenberg, Michael Cohen, and myself were always professional and focused on Mr. Cohen’s personal security, which we appreciated.”

Trump was hit with 34 felony counts in March after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sought to ‘get Trump’ in an effort to derail his 2024 presidential bid.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

The indictment said the payments to the two women were to silence them about the affairs ‘in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.’

The prosecutors said Trump’s so-called ‘crimes’ undermined the 2016 election.

President Trump’s lawyers are trying to move the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a state court to a federal court.

Trump’s lawyers believe a move from a state court to a federal court will allow for a more diverse jury pool.

86% of people in Manhattan vote Democrat.

A federal judge will then have to approve whether the case can be moved.