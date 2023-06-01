Steve Bannon: Jim Jordan and MTG “Should Both Face Primary Challenges from Real MAGA” For Voting with Democrats on Uniparty Spending Bill

by

Steve Bannon was in rare form on Thursday morning after the House Republicans passed their uniparty spending bill.

On Wednesday night 149 Republicans joined Democrats to pass the Uniparty spending bill.

The bill will now head to the US Senate where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his stable of lackeys eagerly wait to give it their stamp of approval.

The mainstream media on Thursday morning cheered the vote – which tells you everything.

On Wednesday night Steve Bannon went off following this betrayal of MAGA voters once again.

Bannon posted on GETTR – both Jim Jordan and MTG “should both face primary challenges from real MAGA” for voting for this monstrosity.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
