The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up Is Available Today at Amazon Kindle Store

This long-awaited book is finally available in soft copy. A paperback version will be available next.

Here is the description of the book available at Amazon now:

“The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up” is a gripping exposé that unravels the web of corruption surrounding the 2020 election. Through meticulous research and firsthand accounts, the book reveals the coordinated efforts to manipulate and cover up the election results. From the suppression of free speech by Big Tech to the involvement of government entities and non-voting systems, the book exposes the deep-rooted flaws in our electoral process. With shocking revelations and compelling evidence, the book challenges the official narrative and calls for transparency, accountability, and the protection of the integrity of our democratic system. “The Steal” is a wake-up call that prompts readers to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and demand justice for a fair and trustworthy electoral system.

While Biden hid in his basement and Intel Operatives made up lies about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the cover-up began. The cover-up was the most important part of ‘The Steal’. Law enforcement ignored multiple crimes, GOP legislatures turned their heads, and the courts threw out many of the election cases due to “standing”. When the last hope for justice arrived on Jan 6, too many politicians remained indifferent or corrupt and instead of demanding only valid votes counted in the 2020 Election, riots broke out instigated by the Deep State. Two years later we uncovered the censorship-industrial complex and non-election system secrets which are big parts of ‘The Steal’.

As noted in The Steal – Volume I: Setting the Stage, President Trump held rallies with over 1.1 million people leading up to the 2020 election. At the same time, Joe Biden had less than 2,000 people at all his rallies. Yet somehow the guy in the basement racked up a record-shattering 81 million votes?

In The Steal – Volume II: The Impossible Occurs, ample evidence shows that the 2020 Election was stolen from President Trump and the American people because it never should have been certified.

This third book in The Steal series shows that the Deep State is real, and Americans have to act now to save the Union. This book concludes the tragedy behind the 2020 Election steal, one of the greatest crimes in US history. You’ll be shocked with what is uncovered in this book.