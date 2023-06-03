South Africa Drafts Water Usage Regulations to Limit White People’s Access

While South Africa deals with rising violent crime, as many as three murders per hour, the government seems determined to focus on driving White South Africans from the country. In May, the African National Congress (ANC) drafted regulations that would create race quotas surrounding the allocation of water use licenses for businesses.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on government rules that will make it nearly impossible for business owners to hire whites or Indians in the country. Controversial affirmative action policies mean blacks take precedence over whites in the job market and will force many white South Africans to leave the country under the current regime’s latest apartheid legislation.

And now water is the latest weapon.

According to Newsweek, “The proposal requires all applicants for consumptive water use—where water is removed from available supplies without return to a resource system—to allocate shares to Black people based on the size of land. Business owners wanting more water usage would need to have a higher share of Black ownership.”

Under the proposed regulations, business owners using more than 250,000 cubic meters of water would need at least 25 percent Black ownership. Those using more than 500,000 cubic meter would need at least 25 percent Black ownership. Those requiring more than a million cubic meters would need at least 75 percent Black ownership.

Newsweek reports on the water restrictions:

