Fake News Media Keeps Smearing The Gateway Pundit for Something WE NEVER SAID – WaPo, Atlantic, CNN, and NY Times Repeat the Lie

Here is another exposé on the prevalence of Fake News and how it spreads in the establishment media —

Alan Feurer wrote a piece for The New York Times on August 9, 2022, titled “The F.B.I. search ignited the language of violence and civil war on the far right.”

The purpose of this piece was to tarnish the reputation of President Trump’s “most loyal backers,” who the author claims attack federal law enforcement officials whenever “they have sought to investigate the former president or his allies.”

According to Alan Feurer from the “Newspaper of Record,” the reaction to the raid on President Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago “went far beyond the usual ire.”

Feurer used an alleged phrase from The Gateway Pundit to back up his claim.

“This. Means. War,” The Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump outlet, wrote in an online post that was quickly amplified by a Telegram account connected to Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s onetime political adviser, Feurer wrote.

CNN went a step further. The far left channel included the attack on live television.

CNN host Michael Smerconish used a piece from The Atlantic’s Peter Wehner as a source when he discussed the alleged GP phrase on air.

Peter Wehner included this alleged phrase in his opinion piece “Now They’re calling for violence” in paragraph six of his screed.

Watch the video:

However, these leftist reporters have one problem.

The phrase “This. Means. War” was NEVER published in any of The Gateway Pundit’s articles.

The phrase “This. Means. War” was used as a caption on two articles from The Gateway Pundit that were shared on the”Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic“ Telegram account.

Simply said, the phrase “This. Means. War.” has never been written by TGP, nor has it been published on our website or on our social media.

This complete lie about The Gateway Pundit was picked up by dozens of mainstream media outlets.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, The New York Times and reporters Michael S. Schmidt, Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman, and dusted off their Gateway Pundit smear and republished it again.

The fake news outlet reported: “This. Means. War,” The Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump outlet wrote at the time, setting the tone for others.

They republished their original The Gateway Pundit smear for good measure. Goebbels would be proud.

The Gateway Pundit is reaching out to the authors as well as our attorney, about this matter.