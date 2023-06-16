“She Was 17, I Was 40” – Joe Biden on His Relationship with Actress Eva Longoria (VIDEO)

Here we go again.
Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn.
Biden gushed over his relationship with actress and director of the featured film, Eva Longoria.
“We’ve known each other for a long time. She was 17, I was 40,” Biden said.
Yikes!
Aside from this comment being creepy as hell, Eva Longoria was 8 years old when Joe Biden was 40.
WATCH:
Biden made a similar creepy comment to a woman at a DNC event last September.
Things got really weird when Joe Biden went off-script.
Biden pointed to a woman in the audience and said the two “go back a long way” – then he disclosed the girl was only 12… and he was 30.
“You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30—but anyway…” said Biden. “This woman helped me get an awful lot done – anyway!”
WATCH:
"She was 12 and I was 30."
– Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bmit4z9oqa
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2022