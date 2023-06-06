Shareholder Joins Forces with America First Legal, Demands Target Produce Books and Records on LGBT Political Agenda and $12 Billion Market Valuation Loss

America First Legal (AFL), representing the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), a shareholder of Target, has taken legal action against Target Corporation, serving a formal demand for the production of corporate books and records.

The demand seeks transparency regarding Target’s management’s radical LGBT political agenda, which appears to have resulted in over $12 billion decline in market valuation since mid-May 2023 following boycott calls from conservatives.

“America First Legal, on behalf of the NCPPR–a shareholder of Target stock–is demanding records related to the reckless promotion of LGBT products and the subsequent decline in market value. Target and its Board of Directors have failed to uphold their fiduciary duties and should be prepared to explain to their shareholders exactly why they put ideology over shareholder interests,” according to AFL’s press release.

Target’s 2022 annual report recognizes that “families” make up the majority of the retailer’s consumer base and emphasizes the dire consequences for the company’s finances caused by the loss of these customers.

However, evidence suggests that Target’s management has recklessly pursued a radical left-leaning approach and prioritized “stakeholders” over shareholders.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Target has partnered and has been making annual donations to GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network), a group that advocates policies that keep parents unaware of their child’s in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools, and pushing gender ideology throughout public school curricula.

Back in 2009, The Gateway Pundit did a series on Barack Obama’s Safe School’s Czar Kevin Jennings, who founded GLSEN, and their promotion of dangerous sexual practices to children.

In 2001, activists handed out “fisting kits” to the children and teachers who attended the GLSEN conference.

Target offered over 100 products in the category “LGBT Pride: Kids’ Clothing” on its website, often featuring very young children modeling the items. These products, including onesies, bibs, and overalls, are aimed at newborns and toddlers and incorporate themes designed to attract them, such as rainbow Mickey Mouse symbols. Notably, “tuck-friendly” bathing suits marketed towards “transgender women” have also been included.

Target was already facing calls for a boycott over “tuck-friendly” bathing suits and chest binders for “transgender” children, and now it has been revealed that they are selling clothing items from a creepy satanic transgender designer that promotes drugs and violence.

Abprallen, an LGBT+ company based in London that sells apparel that includes satanic imagery, pentagrams, horned skulls, and references to the devil, collaborated with Target to create the “PRIDE” collection.

Target’s woke efforts do not end with pushing explicit swimsuits and other products to minors. A report reveals they also condone organizations that loathes Jews, the U.S. military, and Mount Rushmore.

Fox News revealed that Target’s nonprofit foundation, which is directed by the retail giant’s senior corporate treasurers, funds an organization called NDN Collective.

NDN Collective is a Marxist organization which pushes a number of anti-military, anti-Semitic, and anti-white causes. This includes shutting down and giving away Mount Rushmore and other public lands to “truly dismantle white supremacy.”

In a statement, America First Legal President Stephen Miller expressed concern over major American corporations sacrificing their brands, reputations, decency, and dignity to appease the “woke mob” instead of protecting their shareholders, customers, and communities.

Miller issued the following statement: