Several Youths in Texas Beat Up 7-Eleven Clerks for Refusing to Sell Cigar to Underage Girl – Two Employees Injured (VIDEO)

Mesquite, Texas -A wild video captured teens brutally assaulting two 7-11 employees Saturday night reportedly because they refused to sell a cigar to a minor girl.

Fox News reported Tuesday that the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard.

The awful assault began after one clerk refused an underage girl’s demands for tobacco products. She gathered several other juveniles to confront the innocent employee.

Video footage shows the girl coming back with her accomplices and several of them proceed to hop over the counter and beat up the helpless employee.

Multiple other items were thrown at the clerk as the assault continued.

Another employee tried to intervene but got beaten up as well.

According to Fox News, both employees suffered facial wounds during the assault. Fortunately, their injuring did not require hospitalization.

Witnesses told police that the underage girl was driving a silver Dodge SUV.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

People with information regarding the assault are encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6336.