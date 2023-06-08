Seattle City Council Rejects Bill that Allows City Attorney to Prosecute Drug Possession and Public Drug Use

Homelessness and drug addiction are a growing problem in cities all over the country, but perhaps most visibly in the northwest, where progressive leaders have allowed the problem to flourish.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Democrat mayor in Seattle is proposing to give homeless drug addicts ‘gift cards’ they can use to access treatment services.

This is what passes for solution policy in blue America.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council rejected Council Bill 120586 in a 5-4 vote that sought to empower the City Attorney’s office with the authority to prosecute drug possession and public drug use.

Therefore, drug-related offenses can only be prosecuted by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Prior to the city council vote, Prosecutor for King County, Leesa Manion, wrote a letter of explanation to council members and Mayor Bruce Harrell asking them to pass the legislation.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison was outraged by the result of the council vote.

“I am outraged that today some City Councilmembers chose to take no action against the soaring opioid epidemic in Seattle,” said Davison. “Seattle will now be the only municipality in the State of Washington where it is legal to use hard drugs in public.”

