SAVAGE! Former Green Beret Confronts CDC Director Walensky Before Committee Hearing: “I Really Look Forward to you Testifying About Your Involvement in Murdering 38,000 Americans Due to the Jab” (VIDEO)

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was confronted by Ivan Raiklin

In what was likely her last appearance before Congress before she leaves at the end of the month, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), took the stand on Tuesday before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Walensky was given a stinging send-off by House Republicans.

During the hearing, Walensky was subjected to a barrage of critical questioning from Republican lawmakers, who have increasingly grown weary of her inconsistent and misleading statements about the efficacy of vaccines in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Walensky claimed that her vaccine effectiveness claims were generally accurate when questioned by Rep. Jim Jordan.

In an equally tough line of questioning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pressed Walensky about her future employment plans following her departure from the CDC.

“What job are you going to take? Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna? Because you’ve done one hell of a job in making sure that they made a lot of money,” Greene asked directly.

Of all the confrontations during the hearing, perhaps the most striking came even before the official proceedings started. Ivan Raiklin, a former Green Beret and lawyer, directly challenged Walensky.

“Hey, Dr. Walensky,” said Ivan Raiklin. “I really look forward to you testifying about your involvement in the deaths of 38,000 Americans due to the jab.”

