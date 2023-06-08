Satellite Imagery from College of DuPage Meteorology Department Shows Over a Dozen Fires in Quebec Start Up at Almost the Exact Same Time

The northeastern United States was engulfed yesterday with a massive blanket of smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec since Tuesday. New York City quickly all but disappeared behind the orangish haze. Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit shared a story containing a video of the George Washington Bridge that was tweeted by Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as a time lapse of the smoke rolling into the Big Apple.

The fires reportedly originated in Quebec, Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to thank Joe Biden for sending hundreds of US firefighters up to Canada to help with the blaze while also, of course, blaming climate change.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made sure to declare his allegiance to the climate change zealots as well in his statement yesterday:

Make no mistake, from the wildfires in Canada to those cropping up with increasing frequency and severity in our own backyard, these extreme weather events are tangible – and devastating – evidence of the intensifying climate crisis.

Satellite imagery shared by Wide Awake Media on Twitter shows plumes of smoke rising from at least 17 separate visible sites (over 100 separate fires have been reported) at around 6pm EST, according to the video. At the 47 second mark in the video below, you can see the smoke stacks begin to emerge almost simultaneously from central and southeast Quebec:

Satellite images from the College of DuPage Meteorology Department show that—on the 2nd of June—the fires that erupted in Quebec, Canada, all started at the exact same time. Source: https://t.co/dQ7iK0amyq For more content like this, visit: https://t.co/WNzHelgbQP#ClimateScam… pic.twitter.com/EXaiPJ4dUa — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) June 8, 2023

The video from Wide Awake was taken from the College of DuPage Meteorology Department

A user on Twitter shared a map that showed several lightning strikes in Quebec between the hours of 4am and 10am on June 2nd.

Is it possible that numerous separate fire sites were started from lightning strikes and simultaneously took at least 8 hours before the smoke was visible enough from satellite? While the video linked above suggests “terrorism of some kind…or an attack”, the official explanation being given by the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, Maïté Blanchette-Vézina is “lightning.”

In total, Quebec’s forest fire protection and response agency (SOPFEU) is showing 132 fires currently burning in that area. The Montreal Gazette reported that over 152 were active on Monday and 114 of those were “out of control”.

The smoke resulting from the fires has brought many in the northeastern United States to a grinding halt and forced some New Yorkers to break out their leftover COVID-era N95 masks to thwart the smoke in the engulfed city while over 10,000 residents in Quebec were forced to evacuate.