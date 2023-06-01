Satanist Who Designed Target’s Pride Merchandise Warns Against Dangers Of ‘Rainbow Capitalism’

The satanic transgender designer who created the merchandise featured in Target’s Pride clothing campaign warns the retailer and Budlight are exploiting the LGBTQ community by practicing “rainbow capitalism.”

Target launched its Pride Month campaigns for sheer profit and quickly folded under pressure, the British designer, Erik Carnell, bemoaned.

“It’s a very dangerous precedent to set, that if people just get riled up enough about the products that you’re selling, you can completely distance yourself from the LGBT community, when and if its convenient,” Carnell told The Daily Mail.

“If you’re going to take a stance and say that you care about the LGBT community, you need to stand by that regardless.”

Target has promoted Pride Month for years by retailing LGBTQ-related goods. But the Pride section it displayed at the front of each store nationwide this year triggered massive upheaval prompting a boycott.

In response, Target removed some of its Pride items from store shelves, including “tuck-friendly” swimsuits, chest binders, “gender fluid” mugs, “queer all year” calendars and books for children aged 2-9 titled “Bye Bye, Binary,” “Pride 1,2,3,” “I’m not a girl” and products by the satanic Abprallen brand created by Carnell, following massive backlash last week.

Only Carnell’s Abprallen products have been removed from the store and online.

Carnell said Target has yet to contact him after removing his products and claims has been inundated with hate mail and death messages following the boycott against the retail giant.

Target CEO Brian Cornell sent out a memo company-wide memo on May 24 noting, “One of the hardest parts” about removing the merchandise was estimating the extent it would affect the “wellbeing and psychological safety” of the LGBTQ community.

“We stand with you now and will continue to do so — not just during Pride Month, but each and every day,” he said.

Carnell boasted about how his sinister designs would agitate the public when describing his collaboration with Target on Instagram.

“These have already got transphobes infuriated with me and I feel like quite the celebrity to think that they believe this is all some big conspiracy and I have any power to brainwash anyone when I’m just drawing pictures,” he said.

The self-described “Satan-loving” designer also models t-shirts that blare “Satan respects pronouns” and BDSM-style horns on his Instagram page.

Carnell notes in the description of his Etsy store, “Satan loves you and respects who you are. You’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect.”

Target continues to suffer after the LGBTQ products for children outraged customers across the nation.

As Fox Business reports:

Since widespread backlash over Pride merchandise polarized the nation, Target's market value has fallen over $13 billion to $60.44 billion as of Wednesday's closing price. The company's market value was over $74 billion earlier this month. It extended the stock's longest losing streak since November 2018, leaving shares at a new 52-week low of $130.93 per share. … Wednesday's drop comes after Target shares fell 3.66% on Tuesday.

