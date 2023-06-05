San Francisco Homeowners Hit Hard as Residential Home Values Decline, Losing $260 Billion In Value

The value of residential real estate in crime-ridden San Francisco has dropped significantly in recent years, with prices dropping by around 16.7%. This contrasts with a more moderate decline of 3.3% in the rest of the country, resulting in a difference of about 13.4 percentage points.

The decline in the housing market in San Francisco has resulted in an additional loss of approximately $260 billion in the value of residential real estate compared to what would have occurred if the city had followed the pattern shown nationally, according to the research center Hoover Institution.

Zillow, a real-estate marketplace company, projected that the value of San Francisco’s housing stock was close to $2 trillion before the price drop.

The significant decline in San Francisco’s housing prices is attributed to the city losing over 65,000 residents, which accounts for roughly 7.5% of its population. This population loss represents the largest among major cities in recent years.

According to New York Post, more than 500,000 people have reportedly left California since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic 2020.

The outlet added that the largest population declines were in San Francisco at 7.1 percent.

Hoover Institution reported: