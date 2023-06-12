Russia Blows Up 15% of US Bradley Fighting Vehicles Joe Biden Sent to Ukraine in First Days of Offensive – LIVE VIDEO OF EXPLOSION

by

Russia is posting video of US Bradley Infantry fighting vehicles being blown up in Ukraine.

Via Intel Slava.

During the first few days of the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 16 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

This is 15% of all such vehicles transferred by Washington to Kyiv, CNN reports, citing Yakub, an expert at the Dutch military analytics website Oryx.

Russia even posted video of a US HMMWV being blown up by a mine.

The moment when an American HMMWV armored car under the control of a Ukrainian crew was blown up on a mine during one of the recent attacks on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.