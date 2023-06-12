Russia Blows Up 15% of US Bradley Fighting Vehicles Joe Biden Sent to Ukraine in First Days of Offensive – LIVE VIDEO OF EXPLOSION

Russia is posting video of US Bradley Infantry fighting vehicles being blown up in Ukraine.

Via Intel Slava.

During the first few days of the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 16 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles This is 15% of all such vehicles transferred by Washington to Kyiv, CNN reports, citing Yakub, an expert at the Dutch military analytics website Oryx.

Russia even posted video of a US HMMWV being blown up by a mine.