Rose Unplugged this week was joined by Ron Razete, founder/owner of Peace Love and Little Donuts.

The Salvation Army established National Donut Day (June 2) in 1938 in honor of the Salvation Army Lassies.

The Salvation Army Lassies are the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

It’s a lovely story that will lift your spirits – and will make you want a donut!

