Rosanne Barr Prays for Sen. Lindsey Graham to Stop Doing Evil Things (Video)

Roseanne Barr who is arguably one of America’s most censored women, went on Michael Malice’s Your Welcome podcast last week and as always Barr did not hold back.

At one point of the podcast Rosanne decided to pray for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Sen. Graham recently received major backlash after an edited video was released of him saying “The Russians are dying… It’s the best money ever spent.”

Rosanne started her prayer by saying there’s something inside Graham that wants to do the right thing.

She continued her prayer to God by asking for Graham to “cease from doing evil things” and for the Senator to “snap out of it!”

WATCH:

Barr has not shied away from politics the last several years and has made it known she’s a Trump supporter.

In March on Info Wars, the longtime actress and comedian stated she’s supporting Trump in 2024 and even called Governor Ron DeSantis a Trojan Horse.

Rosanne Barr Calls Ron DeSantis A Trojan Horse pic.twitter.com/8x8UP9l3dO — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) March 10, 2023

Watch Rosanne’s full interview with Malice below: