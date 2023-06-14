Ron DeSantis May Be the Next Republican Indicted and Jailed by the Raging Marxists – Maybe He Should Have Done More to Defend Trump?

On Wednesday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a video announcing his campaign for president ahead of a scheduled livestream interview with Elon Musk on Twitter spaces. However, that interview did not go according to plan.
Communists play smash-mouth.

On Tuesday the lawless Biden regime indicted and arraigned the leading opposition candidate in a Miami court.

President Trump was charged with 37 crimes related to his possession of de-classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago. The president has the legal right to choose which documents he will declassify.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden stole hundreds of classified documents going back to 1974. But America is living in a post-Constitution era today where Democrat politics trump the US Constitution. And Democrats and their Deep State cohorts can break laws at will without ever worrying about facing any consequences.

Republicans allow this. Republicans talk a lot but we all know they are too weak to stand up to the angry unhinged Marxists controlling the nation today.

On Tuesday Governor DeSantis declined to Tweet. He stayed away from Miami. He has been mostly silent as the Biden regime destroys the country and indicts the opposition leader.

DeSantis is a fool to think he will get a pass from the raging Marxists if they are successful in destroying President Trump. He needs to read a few books on the 20th Century communist regimes.

Governor Newsom is already talking about indicting Governor DeSantis.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned of potential legal action against his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis, for allegedly leaving migrants outside a church in Sacramento, but DeSantis said the migrants wanted to go.

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday initiated an investigation into a group of migrants that were allegedly flown to Sacramento from Texas. Both claimed to have spoken to several of the migrants, who claimed to have been taken from the Lone Star state to New Mexico, and from there to California. They also appeared to have documents issued by the state of Florida, leading Newsom and Bonta to issue strong warnings against DeSantis and his administration.

You’re up next, Ron.

