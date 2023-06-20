Roadblock Against House GOP Investigators? US Attorney Weiss Claims Hunter Biden Investigation “Ongoing” in Statement Announcing Plea Agreement

“The investigation is ongoing.” Buried at the end of Tuesday’s Hunter Biden plea agreement announcement by U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss is a statement that the investigation is not being shut down with the plea deal. A curious statement given that Hunter’s attorney released a statement on the deal stating it was his understanding the five-year investigation was “resolved.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters Tuesday he expects the Justice Department to cooperate in turning over investigative material to the House now that a plea deal has been announced. Weiss’ claim the investigation is “ongoing” could likely be used as a roadblock against House GOP investigations into alleged Biden family crimes and government malfeasance.

Weiss was given responsibility by former Trump Attorney General William Barr to investigate all things Hunter. Evidence of crimes by Hunter and his family, including bribery allegations against Joe Biden, was forwarded to Weiss where it has sat moldering for years sparking FBI and IRS whistleblowers to accuse the Biden administration of protecting the Bidens.

Statement by U.S. Attorney Weiss:

Tax and Firearm Charges Filed Against Robert Hunter Biden WILMINGTON, Del. – The United States Attorney for the District of Delaware filed charges today against Robert Hunter Biden (“Hunter Biden”) of Los Angeles. Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense and has agreed to enter a plea of guilty to the tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement with regard to the firearm charge at a proceeding to be scheduled by the assigned United States District Court judge. According to the tax Information, Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year. According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance. Hunter Biden is charged with two violations of failure to pay income tax and one violation of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, made the announcement. The investigation is ongoing. A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. Related court documents and information is located on the website of the District Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER. An information contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. Updated June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden attorney Chris Clark’s statement:

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved. Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Speaker McCarthy on the Hunter Biden plea deal:

“My first reaction is it continues to show the two-tier system in America. If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal. Now this does nothing to our investigation. It actually should enhance our investigation because the DOJ should not be able to withhold any information now saying that there’s a pending investigation. They should be able to provide Chairman Comer with any information that he requires.”

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), is chairman of the House Oversight Committee investigating alleged mishandling by the Biden administration of investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden of various alleged crimes including money laundering and bribery by foreign nationals of Joe Biden when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

Weiss was recommended to President Trump in 2017 to be the U.S. Attorney for Delaware by the state’s two Democrat senators (Delaware online excerpt):

President Donald Trump will nominate the acting U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, to take over the position permanently. Weiss’ nomination needs the confirmation of the U.S. Senate. Delaware’s senators, Democrats Tom Carper and Chris Coons, said Friday that they recommended Weiss to the White House for the job. Carper says he hopes the Senate will “swiftly confirm” Weiss.

Weiss’ about page at DOJ shows he served in the Bush 43 and Obama administrations: