Reporter Asks US Attorney General Merrick Garland About His Role in Trump Indictment (VIDEO)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday was asked about his role in arresting Joe Biden’s main political rival.

Joe Biden paved the way for his Justice Department to arrest his political opponent after he retroactively revoked Trump’s executive privilege.

Biden revoking Trump’s executive privilege opened the door for the former president to be subpoenaed – the subpoena then opened the door for the Justice Department to charge Trump with federal crimes.

A reporter for ABC News asked Merrick Garland about his role in the Trump indictment.

“Could you give the American public a very clear sense of what exactly your role was in the indictment process just so people can understand what that role is,” ABC’s Pierre Thomas asked Merrick Garland.

The ABC reporter also asked Merrick Garland why he thought indicting Trump was the best step and why there were no other alternatives.

Merrick Garland said his role has been “completely consistent with the regulations and set forth responsibilities for a sitting attorney general under special counsel regulations and I followed those regulations.”

Garland refused to answer the question: “All comments on this will have to come in filings in court.”

Attorney General Garland tells @PierreTABC that his role in Trump indictment was "completely consistent with the regulations and set forth responsibilities" under special counsel regulations. "All comments on this will have to come in filings in court." https://t.co/Yzj2t1zHur pic.twitter.com/Z3PaSOEhDI — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2023

Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate whether Trump committed crimes related to the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s role in January 6 and his efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Jack Smith reports to Merrick Garland.

Merrick Garland was actively involved in arresting Joe Biden’s main political opponent.

The Presidential Records Act is a civil matter. There was no reason for the federal government to get involved in the dispute.