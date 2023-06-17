REPORT: So Far in 2023, Illegal Border Crossers Outnumber the Population of Eight States

Some critics of Biden’s open border policy have described what is happening right now as an invasion. When you look at the numbers, it’s nearly impossible to disagree with that notion.

According to new analysis, the number of illegal border crossers this year alone, is greater than the population of eight U.S. states.

That’s an astounding revelation. If this isn’t an invasion, what is it?

From the Center Square:

Illegal border crossers so far this year outnumber the population of 8 states At least 1.2 million people have been apprehended or reported evading capture at the southern border in the first five months of this year, according to data obtained and analyzed by The Center Square. The estimate is based on official apprehension data reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as gotaway data… At least 240,256 foreign nationals were apprehended or reported evading capture after illegally entering the southwest border in May, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square. The preliminary data excludes Office of Field Operations data and only includes Border Patrol data. The total increases after CBP publishes its official data because it includes OFO data. In April, those apprehended or reported evading capture totaled at least 285,000. In March, they totaled nearly 270,000; in February, they totaled roughly 205,000; in January, nearly 216,000, according to data analyzed by The Center Square. In the first five months of this year, illegal border crossers combined totaled at least 1,216,256. That’s greater than the populations of Montana (1,139,507), Rhode Island (1,090,483), Delaware (1,031,985), South Dakota (923,484), North Dakota (780,588), Alaska (732,294), Vermont (647,156) and Wyoming (583,279).

And it’s still going. Every single day.

Border Agents Intercept "Cloned" FedEx Vans Full Of Migrants. https://t.co/2jXJV14fzv — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 16, 2023

It's not just the southern border that's open. The northern border is seeing record illegal immigration too. Joe Biden doesn't care.https://t.co/0ASf4y0aFE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 14, 2023

Former Border Chief Says Agents No Longer Have Time To Vet For Child Trafficking https://t.co/StuqsfSlQk — DC Enquirer (@DcEnquirer) June 15, 2023

Joe Biden, and the people who control him, are changing the country. Permanently.