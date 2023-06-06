REPORT: Portland, Oregon Has Suffered Massive Population Loss Since 2020 Due to Crime

by

The city of Portland, Oregon is bleeding population and has been since 2020.

The city’s refusal to deal with crime and the large population of rioting leftists has caused lots of people to seek a new life elsewhere.

In recent years, it really has seemed like Antifa is running the city.

From the Post Millennial:

Portland bleeds population amid massive crime surge

Portland, Oregon has suffered massive population loss since 2020. According to Census data, the city lost the sixth-most number of people of any city in the US last year, losing 8,308 people from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022.

The decline comes after the city saw 15 straight years of growth before the Covid-19 pandemic and amid a massive crime wave since the city became the epicenter of the 2020 Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots. In the summer of 2020, Portland saw over 100 days of consecutive rioting.

A Portland resident of 15 years told local news station KPTV, “I know it’s been really tough for a lot of people through the pandemic. It’s been hard to see Portland at the forefront of some of those tensions.”

“It’s like Portland died,” another resident Larry May said. “The tourists haven’t come back like they used to be. Especially the Japanese, they love this city.”

“The crime is really bad, shootings,” he continued, “It’s not the Portland I knew.”

The radical left is driving this problem.

The people who are leaving are taking their tax dollars with them.

Do the people who still live there understand this?

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.