REPORT: Portland, Oregon Has Suffered Massive Population Loss Since 2020 Due to Crime

The city of Portland, Oregon is bleeding population and has been since 2020.

The city’s refusal to deal with crime and the large population of rioting leftists has caused lots of people to seek a new life elsewhere.

In recent years, it really has seemed like Antifa is running the city.

According to the latest US Census data, #Portland, Ore. is among one of the cities suffering the most population losses following nonstop #Antifa rioting & strict Covid restrictions on life in 2020. The city & county have very high taxes as well. https://t.co/k7MOaHOktN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 5, 2023

From the Post Millennial:

Portland bleeds population amid massive crime surge Portland, Oregon has suffered massive population loss since 2020. According to Census data, the city lost the sixth-most number of people of any city in the US last year, losing 8,308 people from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022. The decline comes after the city saw 15 straight years of growth before the Covid-19 pandemic and amid a massive crime wave since the city became the epicenter of the 2020 Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots. In the summer of 2020, Portland saw over 100 days of consecutive rioting. A Portland resident of 15 years told local news station KPTV, “I know it’s been really tough for a lot of people through the pandemic. It’s been hard to see Portland at the forefront of some of those tensions.” “It’s like Portland died,” another resident Larry May said. “The tourists haven’t come back like they used to be. Especially the Japanese, they love this city.” “The crime is really bad, shootings,” he continued, “It’s not the Portland I knew.”

The radical left is driving this problem.

After 15 straight years of growth, Portland’s population began declining in 2020 https://t.co/PJMZBajfTt pic.twitter.com/TsDvuvWAjl — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) May 28, 2023

#Portland bleeds population amid massive crime surge "It’s like Portland died.” Anybody who can afford to leave these crime infested cities run by #Democrats is leaving. https://t.co/UD3CTiXg8S — judy morris (@judymorris3) June 5, 2023

The people who are leaving are taking their tax dollars with them.

Do the people who still live there understand this?