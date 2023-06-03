Rep. Tim Burchett on Government UFO Evidence: “I Believe They Have a Recovered Craft” (VIDEO)

On Friday evening Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) joined Steve Bannon on The War Room.

Burchett spoke about the Democrat Party’s purposeful destruction of the country. Then in his follow-up segment Burchett spoke about the UFOs and how the US government is hiding evidence of alien encounters from the American public.

Rep. Burchett said he believes the US is holding onto an intact recovered alien aircraft.

Rep. Tim Burchett: The origin of the orbs is unclear. Officials at the DoD plan to soon deploy dedicated sensors to better track UFOs, technically known as UAPs Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon. The current existing data and eyewitness reports alone are insufficient to provide conclusive evidence about the nature and origin of every UAP event, confirming 50 to 100 new reports a month. NASA officials say most sightings can be explained, but two to 5% remain a mystery. Today’s preliminary findings, which only include unclassified data, come ahead of a full report expected in July…

…The Pentagon first put out the gun site cannon footage from the TikToks, my belief is that they’re trying to socialize this. They’re leaking this out so it becomes for. Do you believe they’re trying to socialize it and that’s the way they’re trying to get it out… A dear friend of mine, an old Navy guy, he saw me on one of the TV shows, ancient Aliens or something, and he called me about an incident that happened to him in the CIA involvement. And he was Navy man. And this is a cover up and it’s been going on for years…

They’ve studied this stuff in the past. I get called an idiot for this, but I believe they’ve recovered craft. I’ve talked to too many people that are in the know that and there’s some false flags out there they put out there. And I’ve never seen a UFO, but they’re in the Bible.