Red-Pilled Netanyahu Adviser Zwick: “Supreme Leader Biden” is “Unfit for Office … Slowly but Surely Destroying America”

by
Patriotic Israeli media pro Gilad Zwick has called out Joe Biden and Dominion

 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed red-pilled journalist Gilad Zwick as media adviser, who has correctly criticized White House Resident Joe Biden as “unfit for office” and acknowledged the 2020 elections were stolen. Predictably, left-wing media are freaking out.

Conservative Israeli Channel 14 TV journalist Gilad Zwick has charged former Vice President Joe Biden with “slowly but surely destroying America” and called him “Supreme Leader Biden,” left-wing anti-Israel Ha’aretz newspaper hyperventilated: “Over the past two years, Zwick has utilized his Twitter account, which has garnered approximately 30,000 followers, to criticize Biden and his ability to fulfill his role as president.”

“The media is doing everything to hide Biden’s incompetence, yet the Chinese, Russians and Iranians are not stupid, they understand well that there is no leadership in Washington,” Zwick wrote last July, according to Ha’aretz.

“This election will not be settled without a fight,” Zwick wrote on Twitter three days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election: “Hopefully the right-wing elected officials here [in Israel] will learn a thing or two about courage and determination from their American counterparts,” he added.

Zwick also retweeted a post of the infamous Atlanta ballot-counting video at State Farm Center with the words: “Video from Atlanta, Georgia — after they cleared out the observers and the media and were told that the count was over, there were still four workers left. What did they do? They took out suitcases with ballots from under the table, began to scan vigorously for at least two hours – of course without any supervision.”

Zwick stated that the Atlanta workers “counted 18,000 votes” more than the margin by which Biden beat Trump in the state.

He has also shared allegations against Dominion Voting Systems: “Dominion representatives recanted and refused to appear before Pennsylvania lawmakers about the security of their machines.”
The tweet was captioned “What do they have to hide?”, Ha’aretz reported.

Zwick has also called BLM “an org aspiring to violent revolution in the US that ignores the fact that blacks are murdered mainly by blacks… alongside a little antisemitism & support for Palestinians.”

Under pressure from leftist Israel-haters, Zwick has had to delete his Twitter account and retract his based tweets: “I don’t hold those views today and I will act in a completely professional manner in the prime minister’s office,” Zwick said, according to AP.

