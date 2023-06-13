Real Wages Under Joe Biden Were Down for the 26th Straight Month in May – A New US Record

Real wages in America under Joe Biden were down again in May.
Americans have seen their wages decrease by 2.7% under Joe Biden.
Real wages in America during the Trump years were up 7.3%.
The latest inflation numbers were released earlier today.
And real wages adjusted for inflation are down for the 26th straight month under Joe Biden – a new American record.
With May’s numbers, this is the 26th straight month of negative real earnings.
This stretch is twice as long as the Global Financial Crisis and represents 93% of Biden’s tenure.
Via Zero Hedge.
The destruction of earnings power continues:
