Real Wages Under Joe Biden Were Down for the 26th Straight Month in May – A New US Record

by

Real wages in America under Joe Biden were down again in May.
Americans have seen their wages decrease by 2.7% under Joe Biden.

Real wages in America during the Trump years were up 7.3%.

The latest inflation numbers were released earlier today.

And real wages adjusted for inflation are down for the 26th straight month under Joe Biden – a new American record.

With May’s numbers, this is the 26th straight month of negative real earnings.

This stretch is twice as long as the Global Financial Crisis and represents 93% of Biden’s tenure.

Via Zero Hedge.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.