Real Wages Under Joe Biden Were Down for the 26th Straight Month in May – A New US Record

Real wages in America under Joe Biden were down again in May.

Americans have seen their wages decrease by 2.7% under Joe Biden.

Real wages in America during the Trump years were up 7.3%.

The latest inflation numbers were released earlier today.

And real wages adjusted for inflation are down for the 26th straight month under Joe Biden – a new American record.

With May’s numbers, this is the 26th straight month of negative real earnings.

This stretch is twice as long as the Global Financial Crisis and represents 93% of Biden’s tenure.

Via Zero Hedge.