Rapper Kodak Black’s Lawyer Slams DOJ’s Prison-Free Plea Deal with Hunter Biden Over Same Federal Weapons Crime

News broke on Tuesday morning that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges according to CNN. The investigation into Hunter Biden has supposedly lasted five years.

After five years of investigation the Biden DOJ found Hunter Biden guilty of TWO MISDEMEANORS and ONE GUN CHARGE!

Of course, this is a complete bastardization of the US Justice System. The serial criminal is slapped with misdemeanors after we know he was using classified documents leaked to him by his father to set up lucrative deals with foreign officials.

Hunter will serve NO TIME in prison for his latest criminal actions.

The same DOJ sent rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black to prison for years on gun charges. Both rappers were granted a pardon by President Donald Trump.

Bradford Cohen, a seasoned attorney and representative of renowned rapper Kodak Black, expressed his discontent over the Justice Department’s decision concerning Hunter Biden’s case.

Hunter managed to escape potential imprisonment by pleading guilty to federal tax and firearms charges, a move that Cohen finds deeply problematic.

Contrasting Hunter Biden’s case, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, faced similar charges in 2019.

According to New York Post, the Grammy-nominated artist was found guilty of providing false information on a federal gun purchase form to procure three firearms from a shop in Miami. Given his criminal record, Black was not eligible to buy these weapons.

Despite pleading guilty, Black was handed a sentence exceeding three years in federal prison.

“2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years,” Cohen wrote on his Instagram Tuesday.

“Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally? I’m going to discuss this on my subscriber page,” he added.

In a Twitter post, Cohen said that in all his years working in the criminal justice system, he has never had a client get out of jail time after pleading guilty to charges like unlawful gun possession or tax evasion.

“After 26 years, I have yet to have a plea in a case with an illegal possession of a weapon and tax evasion, that did not come with some kind of prison sentence. Indigents charged the same way would be getting jail time,” he wrote.

“Even in the case of paying off coaches to get their kids into college came with a prison sentence. One even got 2 weeks, even though she was scoring no jail time. The system was so petty that they made her surrender to a federal prison for 2 weeks! But in this case nothing,” he added.

Fed Prosecutor Reeve Swainston, Esq. also shared his insight following the sweetheart Hunter Biden plea deal:

As a FedProsecutor I have prosecuted many hundreds of gun cases & dozens of tax cases, but what jumps out most for me is the report that he's getting Pre-Trial Diversion on this count. That is unheard of. It NEVER happens. It means he is NOT pleading to a felony as claimed. Rather, he's pleading to NOTHING. Diversion means he'll need to "be a good Hunter" for a period of time, after which this count will be DISMISSED!! Assuming this is true, this is an abomination of justice like I've never seen before. Think about it – not only does he retain his freedom unlike 99% of firearm offenders, but will NOT be a felon which means he retains his2nd Am rights to own & operate that same gun or any other gun he wants. The vast majority of my firearm defendants served in/around 60 mos on avg, & that was a LOW sentence for many of my candidly complex litigation cartel cases, but still, jail is what gun offenders must expect in the federal system unless you are Hunter Biden. So yes, this defense Atty. Brad Cohen is not only making a valid point, he's profoundly correct about the 2-tier system of justice. Watch – every defense atty from now on will (justifiably) demand a Hunter Plea, which this agreement will become known as forevermore… I'm literally embarrassed for the US Atty (he should resign) & for the AUSA's standing this up in court, who should refuse to participate in this case unless Hunter faces what this man's clients face every day, & what I demanded when I was on the front lines, still believing in "our system of justice". Few truly understand how big a deal this is, bc they're not in the system, but I assure you, this is monumental in all the wrong ways…