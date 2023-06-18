Rand Paul: Bill Gates is Largest funder of trying to find these Viruses in Remote Caves and Bring them to Big Cities (VIDEO)

Bill Gates met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was on with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.

Senator Paul went off on Bill Gates and his controversial funding of bat coronavirus.

Senator Rand Paul: Bill Gates has been over there recently. Bill Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities. So what happened in China is they went eight to 10 hours south of Wuhan, two to 300ft deep into a cave, found viruses, and took them back to a city of 15 million. There are many, many scientists who think that Bill Gates is wrong in funding this.

Bill Gates and Tony Fauci sure caused a lot of suffering and death with their pet experiments!

