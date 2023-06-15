Rally: Trump to Speak at Main Street Fourth of July Celebration in Small City of Pickens, South Carolina on July 1st

President Trump will speak at the Main Street Fourth of July celebration being held by the city of Pickens, South Carolina on July 1st, according to announcements by Pickens and the Trump campaign. Pickens, located in the northwestern ‘upcountry’ part of the state, has a population of 3,371 as of 2021.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. EDT

The Post and Courier reports Pickens is extremely pro-Trump (excerpt):

The campaign stop will put the former president in the friendliest political territory he can find in South Carolina, in the northwest corner of the Upstate. While Trump won South Carolina in both 2016 and 2020, his margin of victory was the greatest in Pickens County. In 2016, Trump clobbered Democrat Hillary Clinton there by 53 points. In 2020, voters in Pickens County again overwhelmingly picked Trump, where returns show he trounced Democrat Joe Biden by 51 points. The campaign backdrop — a small, city-sanctioned July Fourth celebration along the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains — will be a departure from Trump’s large, stadium-style rallies. But due to its geographic location, the event could easily pull supporters from neighboring Southern states.

City of Pickens statement:

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will celebrate Independence Day and deliver remarks to first-in-the-South voters, along with state lawmakers and other special guests in the City of Pickens, South Carolina on Saturday, July 1, 2023 11:30 am – 2:00 pm.”

Trump campaign announcement with similar language:

Date and Time Saturday, July 1, 2023 1:00PM EDT Venue The City of Pickens, East Main Street Pickens, SC 29671 Timeline of Events 9:00 AM – Doors Open 11:30AM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks 1:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Celebrate Independence Day in Pickens, South Carolinahttps://t.co/PT8O9x2PYV pic.twitter.com/6SMKiOMeh3 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 15, 2023

Trump campaign link to tickets:

Full schedule:

8:00 am – Pickens Historic Hampton House 5K Run/Walk

9:00 am – Gates Will Open for Donald J. Trump Campaign Event on Main Street – More Details Will Be Provided

11:30 am – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

1:00 pm – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

3:00 pm – Independence Day Spectacular Kicks Off in front of the Pickens Amphitheater

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm – Carolina Highway Band

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm – Boggs Brothers Band

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Splitshot

Dusk – Fireworks – From Bruce Field

Not mentioned in the schedule is the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir that Trump invited to sing at his next South Carolina rally after U.S. Capitol Police stopped them from singing the National Anthem, but no doubt they will be there. The choir is based in nearby Greenville.

President Trump invites the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir to sing the National Anthem at his upcoming South Carolina rally. https://t.co/2jGgswiUxq pic.twitter.com/Runjip8TGA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 6, 2023

Video from last year of a drive through Main Street, Pickens (Yes, as seen on the video there is a McDonald’s at 425 East Main St.):