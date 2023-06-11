Racist Black ‘American’ Who Continues to Harass Japanese Over WWII History Is Confronted Again and Subdued (VIDEO)

In a public incident that has quickly gained widespread attention, a racist black American citizen known for his racially charged harassment of Japanese individuals over World War II history was subdued during a confrontational encounter.

Content creator and live streamer known as JohnnySomali, is known to frequently instigate tense conversations about the wartime past, specifically focusing on Japan’s role during World War II.

Many Japanese have denounced the live streamer’s behavior, which typically involves directly confronting Japanese-Americans.

Recently, JohnnySomali was live-streaming himself strolling when he was unexpectedly restrained.

“Oh, what the f*ck? Yo, tripping? Relax the f*ck out. Yo, relax. Yo, stop.”

WATCH:

Last month, the racist live streamer was harassing Japanese train passengers in Tokyo.

“Hiroshima, Nagasaki! You know what we do to you n*ggas? Hiroshima, Nagasaki, we destroy because you n*ggas don’t know how to behave,” the live streamer can be heard saying.

“I swear to God. You do again, we gonna do again. You understand? You understand? Hiroshima? … You n*ggas don’t understand our power,” he continued.

JohnnySomali was then confronted by an American from Texas of Korean descent wearing a blue shirt who demanded to leave the passenger alone.

JohnnySomali was then asked where he is from, to which he responded, “America.”

“You’re from America? So am I,” the man in blue said. “You’re being obnoxious.”

“You know what we do to you… We will do again … Hiroshima, Nagasaki,” JohnnySomali tells the man.

“Do you think I’m Japanese?” the latter asked. The man told JohnnySomali that he was from Texas and of Korean descent.

“Then stay down, brother,” JohnnySomali replies. “Korean war, you know what happened to you? … You know what we did to you?”

Watch the confrontation below:

The streamer alleged that the individual who confronted him was a CIA agent who had set him up.

@rohan.pinto Replying to @Šïm1 and the #alibi they come up with 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ #cia #train #japan #somalipirate #johnnysomali #sowrong #livestream #trainincident #framed #fyp ♬ original sound – Labrinth

In another video, the racist live streamer can be seen playing obscene songs on the train.

The streamer was also attacked earlier this month. He was slapped in the face while walking on a busy Japanese street.

On his Kick profile, JohnnySomali describes himself as a “Former Child Soldier, Somali Pirate, degen IRL [in real life] streamer. Team FT.”

But according to some reports, he is not Somalian. In one of his videos, he claimed he is part Ethiopian.

