Queens Man Who Acted in Self-Defense Arrested for Killing of Ex-Con Who was Harassing Passengers in Brooklyn Subway (VIDEO)

Self-defense is now illegal in crime-ridden New York.

An ex-con who was harassing subway passengers was fatally stabbed on Tuesday night while aboard a northbound J train in Brooklyn, according to the police and law enforcement sources.

A 20-year-old Queens resident named Jordan Williams was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Devictor Ouedraogo, allegedly engaged in a series of hostile acts towards fellow passengers before the fatal altercation. Witnesses recount Ouedraogo as being belligerent, harassing multiple passengers in an erratic manner. The situation escalated when he targeted a female passenger, who was seated across from Williams.

Jordan Williams, the accused, initially tried to defuse the situation. He confronted Ouedraogo, asking him to calm down when the latter directed his aggression towards the woman across from Williams. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when Ouedraogo punched Williams, leading to a physical brawl that ended in a fatal stabbing.

The NYPD is currently investigating the incident, reviewing cellphone videos that captured the deadly altercation. These videos allegedly show Ouedraogo harassing subway riders, which prompted Williams to intervene. Eyewitnesses also provided accounts of the incident, painting a picture of a chaotic scene that led to a tragic outcome.

Williams has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Despite Williams’ claim of self-defense, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office decided to press charges as Ouedraogo was unarmed, thus not posing a direct threat to lives on the train.

Williams’ attorney Jason Goldman argues that the charges are premature, asserting that the victim was the initial aggressor. His lawyer stated that Ouedraogo punched Williams’ girlfriend and menaced other passengers, which prompted Williams to act in self-defense.

Goldman compared his client’s case to Daniel Penny’s, the former Marine who was indicted on manslaughter charges Wednesday.

New York Post reported:

Officers responded to a 911 call about the stabbing just after 8 p.m., cops said. EMS also responded and rushed Ouedraogo to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The couple stayed on the train, but were tracked down by police at the Chauncey Street station, the sources said. Williams, of Hollis, Queens, was charged late Wednesday morning with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. The woman, whose age was not released, was initially also in custody as a “person of interest,” but was later released, cops said. Police have said the couple did not know Ouedraogo prior to the fatal clash. Cops are reviewing cell phone footage from the deadly scuffle. Ouedraogo did time in state prison in August 2009 for an attempted robbery in Queens, records show. He was sentenced to three and a half years and was paroled in April of 2012 to immigration.

A GoFundMe page was created for Williams.

GiveSendGo for Jordan Williams.https://t.co/hvJZvt4WhV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023

WATCH: