Protester Tried to Block President Trump’s Car While Leaving Miami Federal Courthouse (Video)

A man wearing a prison stripe costume and holding a protest sign that said “Lock Him Up” ran in front of the car carrying President Trump as the vehicle was leaving the Miami federal courthouse where he was arraigned on charges in the classified documents hoax. The protester was able to briefly stand in the street blocking Trump’s car before he was swarmed by law enforcement officers and dragged out of the way and onto the sidewalk.

The Secret Service agent driving Trump’s car started to take evasive action but police quickly bull-rushed the protester out of the way. Trump could be seen flashing thumbs up right after.

The Secret Service had to run alongside of Trump’s car to move people out of the way!! Is this Miami’s version of security?? pic.twitter.com/lPV46o2kQW — MysterySolventsSolute (@MysterySolute) June 13, 2023

Video from the ground shows police forcing the protester to the sidewalk and then surrounding him.

More video:

Photos:

Longer video:

