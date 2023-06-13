Protester Tried to Block President Trump’s Car While Leaving Miami Federal Courthouse (Video)

by

A man wearing a prison stripe costume and holding a protest sign that said “Lock Him Up” ran in front of the car carrying President Trump as the vehicle was leaving the Miami federal courthouse where he was arraigned on charges in the classified documents hoax. The protester was able to briefly stand in the street blocking Trump’s car before he was swarmed by law enforcement officers and dragged out of the way and onto the sidewalk.

The Secret Service agent driving Trump’s car started to take evasive action but police quickly bull-rushed the protester out of the way. Trump could be seen flashing thumbs up right after.

Video from the ground shows police forcing the protester to the sidewalk and then surrounding him.

More video:

Photos:

Longer video:

The U.K. Independent spoke to the protester before he tried to block Trump’s car (excerpt):

…In an interview with The Independent before the incident took place, the protester identified himself as Domenic Santana.

Speaking about why he was at the court, he said: “Hopefully, someday he has to be locked up. He should have been locked up a long, long time ago. He’s gotten away with it. He’s the master of spin, either graduate from New York School of Rats and he has a master’s degree and he knows how to spin it. He’s going to spin it on this one. ‘It’s political. It’s because I’m running for president that they’re accusing me.’”

“He has his case made up. He doesn’t need lawyers to defend him. He already knows the spin. Before the election, ‘Oh, if I lose it’s because of fraud’. That day he lost – ‘Oh, fraud, fraud fraud’. His Attorney General – ‘There was no fraud’. ‘You’re fired,’ the next day. Come on. Enough is enough,” Mr Santana added.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

