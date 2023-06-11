President Trump Says “The Real Pictures Haven’t Been Exposed Yet” In Regards to Hunter Biden’s Laptop (VIDEO)

President Trump made an interesting statement regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop during his speech at North Carolina’s GOP convention.

The 45th president told the crowd of Republicans in Greensboro, North Carolina, that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” contains horrible pictures.

Trump took his statement a bit further and continued, “The real pictures haven’t been exposed yet.”

Last week Garrett Ziegler, the man who founded the nonprofit research group Marco Polo, created a new site called Bidenlaptopmedia.com.

The site contains thousands of photos of Hunter Biden from 2008-2019.

Most of the photos from Ziegler’s site have been floating around the web for a while now.

By now, most of Hunter Biden’s pictures and metadata from his laptop have already been published on several occasions.

Which raises a question does Trump have new photos that will expose the Biden family once again?

