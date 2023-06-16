President Trump Responds to Tucker Carlson’s Barnburner Twitter Episode “Wannabe Dictator” (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson took the glove off in episode 4 of his Twitter show dubbed “Wannabe Dictator” – referring to Joe Biden after he had his main political rival arrested this week.

Tucker Carlson brilliantly illustrated why Joe Biden is indeed a “Wannabe Dictator.”

On Friday, Trump shared his views in a reaction to political commentator Tucker Carlson, a person he labeled “a very good guy.”

The former President contended that the biggest reason for the hostility he faces is that he consistently put America first. This commitment, he suggested, antagonized Washington and globalist interests, leading them to resent him.

“Tucker Carlson, a very good guy, is exactly right,” said Trump. “The number one reason the totally corrupt Biden administration and the sick Washington establishment are after me is because I stand up to their failed foreign policy agenda. The one thing Washington cannot forgive is that I put America first. Always put America first. I could never help it. I have to do that in order to Make America Great Again.”

Trump sharply criticized the Biden regime’s foreign policy approach, blasting it for advocating for “foolish and disastrous foreign wars,” “horrific globalist trade deals,” and “open border catastrophes.” He also mentioned the corruption of the intelligence system and other “betrayals of the American people.”

The former President voiced his ardent opposition to the escalating conflict in Ukraine, blaming it on “warmongers, globalists, and deep staters” seeking to gain from the conflict.

In a resolute statement, Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine swiftly, saving lives and bringing peace. He remarked, “I want peace. They want money, and they want conflict.”

Trump further challenged the integrity of his political adversaries, including the Clintons, the Bidens, and the Obamas. He accused them of escaping investigation or indictment, protected by what he called a “fake and disgusting system.”

“That’s why despite the massive criminality and corruption of the Clintons, the Bidens, the Obamas and all the rest, none of them ever get indicted or ever get investigated. They’re totally protected by a fake and disgusting system,” Trump said.

“But I did everything right, and the system tries to throw me right into a jail. They can’t beat me at the ballot box. So they’re out there trying to take me out by other means. Anything they can think of. These people don’t love our country,” he added.

His defiant response ends with a commitment: “On November 5, 2024, justice will be done.”

WATCH: