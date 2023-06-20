President Trump Responds to Crooked DOJ and Their Joke Charges Against International Criminal Hunter Biden

by

Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges according to CNN. The investigation into Hunter Biden has lasted five years.

CNN broke the story minutes ago:

“John, this five year long investigation now coming to head. We have learned from new court filings at the US. District Court here in Wilmington, Delaware, that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges. I’m going to walk you through this. One of these charges involves these are two counts of failing to file tax returns in a timely fashion. Those are misdemeanors. He’s also going to plead guilty to a charge of a firearm offense. This is the possession of a firearm while you are addicted to a controlled substance. Now, the firearm offense is going to be diverted. And what that means is that if he meets certain conditions, that charge will go away. This will be over a set period of time. Otherwise, it’s the tax misdemeanor charges that he has been charged with.”

Here is the letter from US Attorney David Weiss on Hunter’s criminal charges.
Via Maria Medvin.

Donald Trump responded to this latest government outrage.

Trump called it.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.