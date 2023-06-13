President Trump and Jack Smith Come Face to Face in Miami Courtroom

Special Counsel Jack Smith attended Trump’s arraignment at a federal courthouse in Miami in Tuesday.

This is the first time Jack Smith and President Trump have been in the same room together since the witch hunt began late last year.

President Trump on Tuesday arrived to the Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment.

Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, who was indicted along with the former president, also made an appearance in court.

Both Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were placed ‘under arrest,’ booked and fingerprinted as they awaited Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Trump was not placed in handcuffs and no mugshot was taken.

Walt Nauta’s mugshot was taken, according to reports.

President Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

CNN reported:

Special Counsel Jack Smith is attending the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents and efforts by Trump and his allies to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election. The special counsel announced the indictment in the classified documents case against the former president last week, noting that he would be seeking a speedy trial.

President Trump was indicted on 37 counts last week: 31 charges for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes that stemmed from notes memorialized by Trump’s attorney.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.