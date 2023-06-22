Pres. Trump Defends ‘Punching Down’ in Politics, Says it’s Necessary to Speak Badly About Those Who Speak Badly About You: “You Have To Put Them in Their Place”

Former President Donald Trump recently made statements defending the practice of “punching down” in political discourse.

In order to clarify matters for his supporters, Trump stated, it is sometimes necessary to sharply condemn people who unfairly malign him for political purposes.

In his speech, Trump mentioned several figures, including New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. However, in a clear jab, he intentionally mispronounced Asa Hutchinson’s name as “Ada.”

“Many say don’t punch down when talking about people like Chris Sununu or sloppy Chris Christie or Ada Hutchinson. I call him Ada. Not Asa, because of certain reasons or others,”aid Trump in a video uploaded by Trump War Room Wednesday.

“But sometimes it’s necessary to talk badly about those that, for no reason other than politics, speak badly about you. Otherwise, the people that love you don’t know whether or not they’re for real,” he added.

Trump suggested that the criticisms he receives from these political figures are not grounded in truth, insinuating that their objections are unfounded and purely politically motivated. He asserted the need to respond to such criticism to clarify the situation for his supporters.

“Are they saying the truth? They’re not. So sometimes you have to punch down and you have to say what’s happening? Otherwise, they won’t understand. It’s not fair to them. You have to put them in proper perspective,” Trump continued.

In the final part of his speech, Trump referred to his critics as “bad people” and emphasized the importance of putting them “in their place.” He stated that such individuals can be “very destructive” and that it’s crucial to inform voters about their true intentions.

“These bad people, you have to put them in their place. People like this are very destructive, and you have to tell the voters what it’s all about. Otherwise, why should they be able to understand it?” he concluded.

