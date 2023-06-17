Powerful New Pro Life Ad “It’s Still a Baby” Coincides With One Year Anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson

Focus on the Family has launched a nationwide “It’s a Baby” ad campaign, both digitally and on television, to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Gateway Pundit reported in June 2022, that The Supreme Court sided with the state of Mississippi and overturned Roe v. Wade.

The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was filed after Mississippi enacted HB 1510, the Gestational Age Act, in 2018.

The law banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies and in the cases where there was severe fetal abnormality.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization provides abortions up to 16 weeks and filed a lawsuit immediately after the law went into effect.

The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Alito asserted that Roe was “egregiously wrong” and “on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.”

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Focus on the Family President Jim Daly shares the reason behind the ad campaign, “At Focus, we’re always looking for compelling and even unexpected ways to get the country talking about life. We know that millions will be talking about the issues over the next couple of weeks, and we want to give all people — with varying perspectives — a fresh way to consider those issues.”

“Tragically, the culture has gotten too comfortable using antiseptic scientific terms to dehumanize a child in the womb. We wanted to challenge that by plainly and simply showing – in situations we’re all familiar with – that it’s a baby. And to call it anything else just doesn’t make sense.”

“Words are powerful things. They mean something. They matter. They are the building blocks of our understanding of our world. We all know there is some intense debate around the life issue in our nation. To have truly informed discussions on that issue, we have to be sure we’re using the right words.”

Watch below: