POS Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey on Twitter Censorship and Twitter Staff Stifling Free Speech: “I Think They Acted with Fairness. I Think They Generally Did the Right Thing”

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey went on with Breaking Points recently. Dorsey told the hosts that he was “surprised at the level of government engagement” with the social media platform. He then added that, “I think they acted with fairness. I think they generally did the right thing.”

The Twitter Files reports revealed how Twitter targeted, censored, banned, and deleted conservative accounts and content. Of course, Dorsey was aware of this. The targeting NEVER went against the far left or the fake news who pushed false narratives about Trump and Russia for years.

Twitter also censored, banned, and blocked accounts that questioned the bizarre, unscientific COVID19 policy and vaccines.

We know today that these skeptics, including The Gateway Pundit, were completely correct in a vast majority of their reporting.

Jack Dorsey: “There’s a lot of stuff in the Twitter Files that I never saw because it wasn’t at that level and I was surprised by the level of engagement with government agencies. I was surprised by the requests but…our team members pushed back on a lot of that stuff…I think they acted with fairness. I think they generally did the right thing. Of course we made a bunch of mistakes especially around the NY Post and the Hunter Biden laptop story but I believe they’re good people and they were doing the best they could with the information they had.”

Jack Dorsey Says He Was Surprised by What He Saw in the Twitter Files "There's a lot of stuff in the Twitter Files that I never saw because it wasn't at that level and I was surprised by the level of engagement with government agencies. I was surprised by the requests but…our… pic.twitter.com/yKiL8v9Q0L — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 12, 2023

For the record… Jack Dorsey told Congress in September 2018 that Twitter aims to shape behavior.

Jack Dorsey knew all about the censorship.