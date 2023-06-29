Popular Artificial Sweetener to Be Declared Possible Cancer Risk by Chinese-Backed World “Health” Organization – Will Impact Thousands of Products Including Diet Coke and Chewing Gum

The Chinese-backed World “Health” Organization (WHO) was perfectly happy to let a deadly virus kill 7 million people worldwide. But heaven forbid people enjoy a Diet Coke.

According to Reuters, the disgraced organization is set to declare aspartame, one of the world’s most common artificial sweeteners, a possible carcinogen (cancer risk) next month.

As the Guardian notes, aspartame is used as a sweetener in thousands of products globally such as Coca-Cola diet sodas, Mars’ Extra chewing gum, some Snapple drinks, Mentos, and ice cream. Reuters says it will be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the WHO’s cancer research arm.

But there is evidence that suggests that this is a simple power move by the WHO. The organization did not say how much aspartame-based products are safe to consume.

Moreover, many IARC rulings in the past have led to lawsuits and confusion as noted by Reuters.

Similar IARC rulings in the past for different substances have raised concerns among consumers about their use, led to lawsuits, and pressured manufacturers to recreate recipes and swap to alternatives. That has led to criticism that the IARC’s assessments can be confusing to the public.

A separate WHO “expert” committee on food additives, known as JECFA (the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization’s Expert Committee on Food Additives), has consistently claimed aspartame is acceptable to consume “within daily limits” for over 40 years. A small adult would have to drink at least 12 cans of Diet Coke to put their health at risk.

This upcoming ruling put puts the WHO up against health regulators in the United States and around the globe. They have consistently said aspartame is safe to consume.

The global food industry was piqued over the scientifically suspect upcoming ruling. Here is what Frances Hunt-Wood, the secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association, had to say.

IARC is not a food safety body. Aspartame is one of the most thoroughly researched ingredients in history, with over 90 food safety agencies across the globe declaring it is safe, including the European Food Safety Authority, which conducted the most comprehensive safety evaluation of aspartame to date.

The upcoming ruling is likely to have a major impact regardless whether governments around the world move regulate aspartame. here is what happened when the IARC declared that glyphosate, a popular herbicide, was “probably carcinogenic” back in 2015.

The IARC’s rulings can have huge impact. In 2015, its committee concluded that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic”. Years later, even as other bodies like the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) contested this, companies were still feeling the effects of the decision. Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) in 2021 lost its third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Count on trial lawyers getting extremely rich once the IARC officially acts against aspartame.