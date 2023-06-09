POLL: Number of Americans Who Identify as Socially and Economically Conservative is Highest in a Decade

A new poll from Gallup indicates that the number of Americans who identify as social and economic conservatives is the highest it has been in a decade.

This news comes at a time when the left is pushing the country as hard and as far to the left as possible. Americans don’t typically like being pushed, so this poll may indicate the efforts of average Americans to push back on the progressive agenda.

Things are changing too much and too fast. People can feel it.

FOX News has details:

According to the poll, 38% of Americans say they are conservative on social issues, up from 33% last year and 30% in 2021. That is the highest percentage since 2012, when the same number of Americans identified as such. Americans identifying as liberal dropped significantly, falling to 29% from 34% in both 2022 and 2021. Those identifying as moderate made up 31% of survey participants. When broken down by political affiliation, Republicans had the largest swing towards conservatism with 74% saying they identified as socially conservative. That number was 68% in 2022 and 60% in 2021. Independents went in the same direction with 29% identifying as socially conservative, up from 26% in 2022 and 24% in 2021. Democrats continued to hover at around 10%. Americans aged 18-29 also saw a big swing towards conservatism with 30% identifying as socially conservative, up from 26% in 2022 and 24% in 2021. Americans aged 30-49 and 50-64 trended in the same direction, with the former moving up to 35% from 27% in 2022 and 22% in 2021, and the latter up to 46% from 36% in 2022 and 35% in 2021.

See more below:

Self-declared conservatives now outnumber self-declared liberals, according to the results of recent survey by Gallup. pic.twitter.com/kweJasKZWL — MikesRight (@RealLibSmacker) June 8, 2023

As the Democrat Party lurches further to the left, the views of Americans move in the other direction. pic.twitter.com/MTgy2tQVaV — MikesRight (@RealLibSmacker) June 8, 2023

People are longing for a return to the normalcy of just a few years ago.

The left has plunged the country into chaos, and it seems like there’s a new crisis every month.