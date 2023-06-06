Pilot and Other Victims in Virginia Plane Crash Identified

The identity of the pilot who was flying the unresponsive Cessna Citation business jet that crashed near Staunton, Virginia after it flew over restricted air space in DC, has been revealed

Kiro 7 News has reported Jeff Hefner was the pilot of the unresponsive plane that crashed into a Virginia mountainside.

Hefner was reportedly seen slumped over when two F-16s intercepted the Cessna aircraft shortly before it crashed.

The nanny onboard the plane has also been identified.

Fox 3 Now reported Evadnie Smith was on board the Cessna aircraft when it crashed.

Smith worked as a live-in nanny for Adina Azarian and her 2-year-old daughter Aria.

Per The New York Post:

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Adina Azarian, 49, and her daughter Aria were the first victims of the crash to be identified.

Adina is the daughter of prominent Republican donors Barbara and John Ruppel.