PBS Has Major Glitch During Biden’s Air Force Academy Commencement. Cuts to President Trump Exposing Mail-in Ballot Fraud (VIDEO)

On June 1st, Joe Biden spoke at the United States Air Force Academy, where he infamously tripped over a sand bag. According to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino on his Rumble podcast, “sandbags are all over the place in the Secret Service” to hold down items on the stage, such as teleprompters. Bongino then clarifies that the sandbags are “never put on the side the President is supposed to walk” and suggests that Biden wasn’t supposed to walk that way.

This isn’t a far-fetched assumption based on the video The Gateway Pundit shared earlier this week with a comedic dub-over as Biden wanders aimlessly on the stage. But this commencement ceremony had yet another bizarre interruption that wasn’t the fault of Joe Biden tripping or getting lost on stage, again.

During the PBS coverage of the event, after Joe Biden was introduced, the live-feed mysteriously cuts to sound clip (with sporadic video) of President Trump talking about stuffing the ballot boxes and mail-in ballot fraud, as disclosed in 2000Mules. President Trump is cut off as he is talking about the importance of “free elections”.

Here is a shortened clip of the incident posted by The Kate Awakening on Twitter:

Interesting “glitch” just before the 17 minute mark on the PBS live stream of the United States Air Force Academy commencement address. 👀👇 👻👻👻 H/t @RaeLynnWise17 https://t.co/mEtd70MoYP pic.twitter.com/7qJGvTG2GH — The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) June 7, 2023

The full PBS broadcast, complete with the interruption, can be seen below. The cut occurs at 16:33 and ends at 17:00. PBS NewsHour did not address the interruption or offer an explanation as to how or why the interruption occurred. Perhaps they just wanted the truth to get out…