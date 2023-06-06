Patriotic Pride Month #stolzmonat Takes Over Twitter – The Inclusive Pride Month for Everyone!

Kicking off with the beginning of “Pride Month” June 1, German YouTubers Shlomo Finkelstein, IdiotWatch and Miro stormed the Twitter charts with #stolzmonat, a Patiot Pride month that involves rainbow-striped versions of national flags. They have now expanded their “Pride Flag generator” to include US, UK, Irish and many other flags! Make your profile proud!



Modern-day Germans are not known for displaying partriotism. Ever since Russian-speaking Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her country’s flag off stage with look of disgust, the world has known that Germans have a patriotic pride problem. Traveling through Germany today, it is easier to find a Ukrainian or gay flag on display than a German one.

So a gang of young meme lords and shitposters resolved to change that under the hashtag #stolzmonat.

Twitter-savvy users around the world were quick to jump on the Pride bandwagon, including from Ireland, Scotland and Texas.

There is a European wide movement ongoing via Twitter on national pride The Germans seem to be leading the way They've added the Irish Nationalist Pride Flag 🇮🇪❤️🇩🇪 https://t.co/dIKPCi9ZK1 pic.twitter.com/WUgulyYylZ — Paul (@PeterPaulGuy) June 2, 2023

The trick is to use a “rainbow” version of your national flag to create a Pride Month that includes all citizens of your country.

Callum from the “Podcast of the Lotus Eaters” joined in:

Sargon of Akkad’s “Lotus Eaters” featured #stolzmonat on their YouTube show with 344 K subscribers:

While the left-wing media defamed #stolzmonat as anti-LGBTQ, it is actually more inclusive than the “Progressive” pride month, says German conservative gay activist David Berger.

Let the Proud Memes begin!

Patriots all over the world 💙 together we stand for our beloved nations and for peace. #Stolzmonat worldwide frens. pic.twitter.com/AWpPOjlKYq — Freiheit (@niewiederkrie) June 6, 2023

70% of Americans have a German ancestor. Can I celebrate who I am? #stolzmonat pic.twitter.com/1NICflLjwz — Lothar Krause (Space Laird) (@8BitSeanConnery) June 5, 2023

ATTENTION ALL AMERICAN OOMFIES We need your help against the woke cultists! Join the #Proudmonth #Stolzmonat to show the world what TRUE pride looks like. And last but not least: RECLAIM YOUR FLAG FROM THOSE THAT KEEP SPITTING ON IT! WE'VE HAD ENOUGH. WHAT ABOUT YOU? pic.twitter.com/spLdUcmti9 — Stolzmonatiger Wildcard 🇩🇪🤝🏳️‍🌈 (@RIFTwildcard) June 4, 2023