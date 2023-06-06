Patriotic Pride Month #stolzmonat Takes Over Twitter – The Inclusive Pride Month for Everyone!

Kicking off with the beginning of “Pride Month” June 1, German YouTubers Shlomo Finkelstein, IdiotWatch and Miro stormed the Twitter charts with #stolzmonat, a Patiot Pride month that involves rainbow-striped versions of national flags. They have now expanded their “Pride Flag generator” to include US, UK, Irish and many other flags! Make your profile proud!
Modern-day Germans are not known for displaying partriotism. Ever since Russian-speaking Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her country’s flag off stage with look of disgust, the world has known that Germans have a patriotic pride problem. Traveling through Germany today, it is easier to find a Ukrainian or gay flag on display than a German one.
So a gang of young meme lords and shitposters resolved to change that under the hashtag #stolzmonat.
Twitter-savvy users around the world were quick to jump on the Pride bandwagon, including from Ireland, Scotland and Texas.
There is a European wide movement ongoing via Twitter on national pride
The Germans seem to be leading the way
They've added the Irish Nationalist Pride Flag
The trick is to use a “rainbow” version of your national flag to create a Pride Month that includes all citizens of your country.
Callum from the “Podcast of the Lotus Eaters” joined in:
Sargon of Akkad’s “Lotus Eaters” featured #stolzmonat on their YouTube show with 344 K subscribers:
Ladies and Gentlemen,
While the left-wing media defamed #stolzmonat as anti-LGBTQ, it is actually more inclusive than the “Progressive” pride month, says German conservative gay activist David Berger.
Let the Proud Memes begin!
ATTENTION ALL AMERICAN OOMFIES
We need your help against the woke cultists!
Join the #Proudmonth #Stolzmonat to show the world what TRUE pride looks like.
And last but not least: RECLAIM YOUR FLAG FROM THOSE THAT KEEP SPITTING ON IT!
Good Morning Sisters & Brothers😎#Stolzmonat 🙏🏼🇩🇪🇺🇸🙏🏼
