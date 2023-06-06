Patriotic Pride Month #stolzmonat Takes Over Twitter – The Inclusive Pride Month for Everyone!

Kicking off with the beginning of “Pride Month” June 1, German YouTubers Shlomo Finkelstein, IdiotWatch and Miro stormed the Twitter charts with #stolzmonat, a Patiot Pride month that involves rainbow-striped versions of national flags. They have now expanded their “Pride Flag generator” to include US, UK, Irish and many other flags! Make your profile proud!

Modern-day Germans are not known for displaying partriotism. Ever since Russian-speaking Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her country’s flag off stage with look of disgust, the world has known that Germans have a patriotic pride problem. Traveling through Germany today, it is easier to find a Ukrainian or gay flag on display than a German one.

So a gang of young meme lords and shitposters resolved to change that under the hashtag #stolzmonat.

Twitter-savvy users around the world were quick to jump on the Pride bandwagon, including from Ireland, Scotland and Texas.

The trick is to use a “rainbow” version of your national flag to create a Pride Month that includes all citizens of your country.

Callum from the “Podcast of the Lotus Eaters” joined in:

Sargon of Akkad’s “Lotus Eaters” featured #stolzmonat on their YouTube show with 344 K subscribers:

While the left-wing media defamed #stolzmonat as anti-LGBTQ, it is actually more inclusive than the “Progressive” pride month, says German conservative gay activist David Berger.

Let the Proud Memes begin!

 

Photo of author
Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 

